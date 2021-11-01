MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said seven people, including a 17-year-old, were shot over the weekend.

According to investigators, the teen was shot in the abdomen on Sunday near Springhill Avenue and Michael Donald Avenue. They said the teen was fighting with someone he knew when he was shot. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Just a few hours earlier, around 3 a.m., police said two people were shot outside of the Bank Nightlife Club on Azalea Road. A man was shot several times and seriously wounded. A woman was treated after being grazed on the back of the neck.

Saturday at 1 a.m., another man and two women were injured in a shooting on Gill Road at DIP. One woman was treated for a life-threatening injury.

On Friday, a man at American Best Value Inn on the I-65 Service Road was shot in the thigh during a fight. The victim was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

No arrests have been announced in any of the cases.