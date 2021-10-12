MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- Seven women are accused of prostitution in Mobile.
The women range in age from 35 to 57.
Their names are Schaski Taylor, Krystal Martin, Tiffany Swinney, Taleha Martin, Siobhan Thompson, Tywanda Moffett and Jacqueline Faulkner.
Mobile Police said the round up is part of a bigger sting called "Operation Safe Streets" and all of the arrests were made in the 3rd Precinct.
MPD said the women are part of a larger group arrested on prostitution, drug and other charges.
According to jail records, each woman has been in metro several times before.
Swinney, Thompson, Moffett and Faulkner have all been arrested on previous prostitution charges.
