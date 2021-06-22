MOBILE, Ala. --An early morning apartment fire in Mobile is now out as investigators search for a cause and assess damage.
Mobile Fire-Rescue responding to the call at bay oaks apartments off Savannah street right before 6 this morning.
We’re told they quickly called for backup minutes after.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly within thirty minutes of arriving on scene.
We’re told all occupants of the building on fire were quickly evacuated.
Four people were hurt, but only two were transported for treatment as they struggled to breathe after escaping.
As of now we’re told about eight families have been displaced by the flames.
The cause of fire remains under investigation.
