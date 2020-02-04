MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- With the severe storms possible on Wednesday, FOX10 News is committed to your family's safety during severe weather and breaking news situations.
When rain is on the radar and storms are firing up the FOX10 News Stormtracker trucks are in the storm. Five vehicles are outfitted with cameras on the roof and in the truck.
The vehicles go beyond weather. The station also uses it in our everyday newsgathering. Just last week we used it as we went to a shooting. The goal to give viewers the newest info as we are still heading to the scene of breaking news.
