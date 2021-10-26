Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- With a severe weather threat approaching in the next 24 hours, there are some things people can do protect themselves and their property, especially if they have outdoor Halloween decorations.

One of the biggest concerns is high winds, and with Halloween five days away, decorations flying are a concern.

Some remember Hurricane Zeta hitting this time last year. With tomorrow's threat, they are less worried.

"We got hit by the hurricanes during Halloween last year, which knocked down some of this stuff,” said Henley Kelly. “We had to adapt on the fly."

But it’s not just Halloween decorations. Trash cans, patio furniture, potted plants, even trampolines could get blown over.

"Now that we know about the storm, we will bring in some of the lawn things that will be windy, like the flag,” said Marlena Kelley.

No matter what the weather brings, people are still promising to be ready for trick or treaters.

"Halloween is super popular on our street,” said Kelly. “They actually block off the next three streets, and we have a bunch of kids come in. Whatever happens, we'll get it back up and make sure it's ready for Halloween."

There is also a high rip current risk through Friday night.