MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- There are several ongoing sewage overflows in Mobile County following the heavy rain from Hurricane Sally.
Sewage is going into Dog River from areas on Benson Road, Dog River Drive, Grove Court, Hillwood Drive, Parkway Drive, and Scenic Drive.
Another ongoing spill is sending sewage into Rabbit Creek from Todd Boulevard.
Spills that have ended sent about 3,500 gallons into Eslava Creek and 535 gallons into Mobile Bay.
The Mobile County Health Department is asking people to take caution if they plan on using the contaminated waters. The water may contain fecal matter or other contaminates.
Before the storm MCHD wrote, "Skin contact with floodwaters does not, by itself, pose a serious health risk, there is some risk of disease from eating or drinking anything contaminated with floodwater. If an individual has open cuts or sores that will be exposed to flood water, keep them as clean as possible by washing well with soap to control infection. Whether there is a flood or not, anyone who gets a wound and has not had a tetanus shot within the past 10 years should get one. If a wound develops redness, swelling or drainage, seek immediate medical attention. Also, any seafood caught from these waters should be thoroughly cooked prior to consumption. After handling seafood, thoroughly wash hands with soap and water."
