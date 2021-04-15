MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Area Water and Sewer System is currently experiencing sanitary sewer overflows as a result of heavy rains.

The Mobile County Health Department says the waterways affected are Eslava Creek, Three Mile Creek and Mobile River.

More locations affected include 211 Patricia, 2615 Bessemer Court, 2408 Whistler St., 1206 Craft Highway, Chin and Butts, Prichard Ave. and Newsome, 351 W. Highland, 705 Sample St., and 823 College.

Once all overflows have stopped, MCHD will send an update with a complete list of overflow locations and volumes.

List as of 4pm: