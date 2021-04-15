MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Area Water and Sewer System is currently experiencing sanitary sewer overflows as a result of heavy rains. 

The Mobile County Health Department says the waterways affected are Eslava Creek, Three Mile Creek and Mobile River. 

More locations affected include 211 Patricia, 2615 Bessemer Court, 2408 Whistler St., 1206 Craft Highway, Chin and Butts, Prichard Ave. and Newsome, 351 W. Highland, 705 Sample St., and 823 College.

Once all overflows have stopped, MCHD will send an update with a complete list of overflow locations and volumes.

List as of 4pm:

Clearmont St. @ Houston St.

Ongoing

63 Conti St. @ Demouy Ave.

13,750

120 Demouy Ave. @ Murray St.

Ongoing

1 Eslava St. (3)

Ongoing

251 Island Ct.

Ongoing

257 Island Ct.

Ongoing

Laurel St. @ Davitt St. (2)

38,125

101 Mohawk St. @ Elizabeth St.

Ongoing

202 Morgan Ave.

Ongoing

401 Royal St. S. @ Charleston St.

Ongoing

406 Royal St. S. @ Charleston St.

Ongoing

Royal St. S. @ Charleston St.

Ongoing

50 Westwood St. @ Homewood St.

Ongoing

175 Westwood St.

Ongoing

208 Westwood St.

Ongoing

2335 Dog River Dr. S.

550

Dog River Dr. W. @ Bream Dr.

1,100

1301 Gulf Field Dr. W.

Ongoing

1710 Gulf Field Dr. N.

Ongoing

766 Johnston Ave.

Ongoing

1050 Lubel Ave.

Ongoing

264 Cherokee St.

Ongoing

750 Plum St.

Ongoing

1910 Kentwood Ln.

Ongoing

1114 Gimon Cir. (2)

Ongoing

2409 Octavia Dr.

220

All content © 2021, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.  

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.