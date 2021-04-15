MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Area Water and Sewer System is currently experiencing sanitary sewer overflows as a result of heavy rains.
The Mobile County Health Department says the waterways affected are Eslava Creek, Three Mile Creek and Mobile River.
More locations affected include 211 Patricia, 2615 Bessemer Court, 2408 Whistler St., 1206 Craft Highway, Chin and Butts, Prichard Ave. and Newsome, 351 W. Highland, 705 Sample St., and 823 College.
Once all overflows have stopped, MCHD will send an update with a complete list of overflow locations and volumes.
List as of 4pm:
Clearmont St. @ Houston St.
Ongoing
63 Conti St. @ Demouy Ave.
13,750
120 Demouy Ave. @ Murray St.
Ongoing
1 Eslava St. (3)
Ongoing
251 Island Ct.
Ongoing
257 Island Ct.
Ongoing
Laurel St. @ Davitt St. (2)
38,125
101 Mohawk St. @ Elizabeth St.
Ongoing
202 Morgan Ave.
Ongoing
401 Royal St. S. @ Charleston St.
Ongoing
406 Royal St. S. @ Charleston St.
Ongoing
Royal St. S. @ Charleston St.
Ongoing
50 Westwood St. @ Homewood St.
Ongoing
175 Westwood St.
Ongoing
208 Westwood St.
Ongoing
2335 Dog River Dr. S.
550
Dog River Dr. W. @ Bream Dr.
1,100
1301 Gulf Field Dr. W.
Ongoing
1710 Gulf Field Dr. N.
Ongoing
766 Johnston Ave.
Ongoing
1050 Lubel Ave.
Ongoing
264 Cherokee St.
Ongoing
750 Plum St.
Ongoing
1910 Kentwood Ln.
Ongoing
1114 Gimon Cir. (2)
Ongoing
2409 Octavia Dr.
220
