MOBILE, Ala. — Mobile Area Water & Sewer System responded to a sanitary sewer overflow on July 30 at 3951 Azalea Road, where approximately 22,950 gallons of wastewater overflowed into Eslava Creek as a result of a break on a sewer main line.

MAWSS crews have repaired the break and are taking the necessary steps to prevent future overflows at this location, the Mobile County Health Department reports.

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, health officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of this overflow. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

Area residents should take precautions when using Eslava Creek for recreational purposes because of this overflow. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.