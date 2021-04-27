Sewer line break sends 550,000 gallons of sewage into Halls Mill Creek

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A sewage line break near Tillman's Corner sent 552,000 gallons of sewage into Halls Mill Creek on Monday.

The Mobile Area Water and Sewer System said the break happened on Cypress Business Park Drive which is on the northeastern corner of Rangeline Road at Interstate 10. The cause of the break is unknown.

MAWSS said crews were able to stop the leak and are in the process of repairing the line. An independent lab is now testing the water quality of the creek.

Other cleanup efforts are also underway including the proper disposal of contaminated soil, MAWSS said.

The Mobile County Health Department said anyone who comes in contact with Halls Mill Creek and downriver areas should wash their hands and clothing thoroughly. Any seafood taken from the creek should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash their hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.