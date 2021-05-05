MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) — The Mobile Area Water & Sewer System responded to multiple sanitary sewer overflows in the Mobile area on Tuesday.

Sewer overflows occur when heavy rain infiltrates aging sewer lines. MAWSS is addressing overflows with capital projects.

Below are the locations, estimated amounts and receiving waters. All overflows have stopped.

63 Conti St. at Demouy Ave., estimated 4,620 gallons into Eslava Creek

120 Demouy Ave. at Murray St., estimated 1,450 gallons into Eslava Creek

208 Westwood St., estimated 205 gallons into Eslava Creek

766 Johnston Ave., estimated 8,700 gallons into Eslava Creek

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, health officer for the Mobile County Health Department, advises area residents to take precautions when encountering any standing water that may have accumulated because of these overflows. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

Area residents should take precautions when using Eslava Creek for recreational purposes because of these overflows. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.