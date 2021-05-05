MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) — The Mobile Area Water & Sewer System responded to multiple sanitary sewer overflows in the Mobile area on Tuesday.
Sewer overflows occur when heavy rain infiltrates aging sewer lines. MAWSS is addressing overflows with capital projects.
Below are the locations, estimated amounts and receiving waters. All overflows have stopped.
- 63 Conti St. at Demouy Ave., estimated 4,620 gallons into Eslava Creek
- 120 Demouy Ave. at Murray St., estimated 1,450 gallons into Eslava Creek
- 208 Westwood St., estimated 205 gallons into Eslava Creek
- 766 Johnston Ave., estimated 8,700 gallons into Eslava Creek
Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, health officer for the Mobile County Health Department, advises area residents to take precautions when encountering any standing water that may have accumulated because of these overflows. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.
Area residents should take precautions when using Eslava Creek for recreational purposes because of these overflows. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.