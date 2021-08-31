The Mobile County Health Department says sanitary sewer overflows have been reported in Saraland and Bayou La Batre.

Saraland Water and Sewer Service has reported several sanitary sewer overflows that began on Sunday 30 as a result of heavy rains from Hurricane Ida.

Here is the list from Saraland officials:

Intersection of Bill Myles Drive and Station Street. This event is ongoing. Saraland officials say an estimated 100,000 to 250,000 gallons have spilled. This ongoing SSO is fully treated effluent, and has received primary, secondary and disinfection treatment. This SSO is going into the Norton Creek storm drainage system.

South side of Celeste Road, between Camelot Drive and Lafayette Driver. This event is ongoing. Saraland officials say an estimated 100,000 to 250,000 gallons have spilled. This SSO is going into the Bayou Sara storm drainage system.

Between 23 and 26 Norton Avenue. This SSO has stopped. Saraland officials say an estimated 1,000 to 10,000 gallons have spilled. This SSO went into Bayou Sara storm drainage system.

Area residents should take precautions when using Norton Creek and Bayou Sara for recreational purposes because of these overflows. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands

The Utilities Board of the City of Bayou La Batre has reported a sanitary sewer overflow that occurred on Sunday. A discharge of an estimated 5,000 gallons took place at 12885 Padgett Switch Road in Irvington.

The cause was heavy rainfall produced by Hurricane Ida. The overflow was reached a drainage ditch that empties into Carls Creek.

Area residents should take precautions when using Carls Creek for recreational purposes because of this overflow. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of these overflows. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.