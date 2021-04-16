Sanitary sewer overflows have been reported in south Mobile County as the area has experienced heavy rainfall.

The utilities board in Bayou La Batre has reported two sanitary sewer overflows that occurred on April 15, according to the Mobile County Health Department.

One overflow took place at Tapia Avenue, while the other was at the intersection of Alba Street and 5th Avenue. The estimated overflows for both events were more than 1,000 gallons and less than 10,000 gallons. These overflows reached storm drains that empty into Bayou La Batre.

Meanwhile, the Dauphin Island Water, Sewer and Fire Protection Authority responded to several sanitary sewer overflows on April 15.

At Hubert Street at Cadillac Avenuue, some 247 gallons went into Dauphin Island Bay. At the 1200 to 1300 blocks of Bienville Boulevard, an estimated 1,780 gallons went into Graveline Bay. At 702 Bienville Blvd. some 4,620 gallons were absorbed into the ground.

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, health officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of this overflow. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

Area residents should take precautions when using Bayou La Batre for recreational purposes because of the overflow. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.

Area residents should take precautions when using Dauphin Island Bay and Graveline Bay for recreational purposes because of the overflows there, Eichold advises. All seafood harvested in that general area also should be thoroughly cooked before eating. Again, people should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.