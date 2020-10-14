MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- A menacing message and photo posted on social media got a teen in some hot water because he was holding a gun outside of a Mobile school.
Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste is frustrated about the picture and is blaming the teen’s mom because he says she should have never taken the photo in the first place.
The photo, along with a cryptic caption, caused a social media scare for students and parents at the Continuous Learning Center in Mobile.
“It clearly says ‘all at CLC with stick act crazy if you want,’ now street terminology means if you act up you’re going to get this,” Chief Battiste said.
Battiste said while it looks like an assault rifle, investigators determined it was a BB gun.
“Nobody knew until we said this was a BB gun, this was a bb gun,” he said. “So that means he threatened students at the school.”
The picture appears to have been taken on campus in the front pick-up area right near the no-parking fire lane sign.
“The thing that was most alarming for us was the idea that the teenagers mother took the picture of him with what looks like an assault weapon standing in front of a school,” Chief Battiste said.
Mobile County Public Schools would not confirm whether the teen was a student at the Continuous Learning Center, but they say they are investigating.
Chief Battiste says the mom’s excuse was she did not know the picture would end up on social media.
“She doesn’t win mother of the year,” he said. “My expectation for parents is that they need to help us be good stewards of our community and in this particular case this mother let us down.”
Investigators say nobody has been arrested for the post.
