MOBILE COUNTY, Ala (WALA) -- The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office thinks they have finally cracked the case of a woman missing for months.

Investigators believe they have found the remains of Samantha Moore.

Moore’s mom is upset about the news. She has been holding out hope her daughter would be found alive.

“She’s my baby,” said Shelia Brunson, Moore’s mom. “I love her, I’m going to miss her. I’ve been missing her.”

Skeletal remains were found on Paul Bayou Road just off Highway 43 in Washington County on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office tentatively identifying them as Moore pending an analysis at the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

“I already knew that she was gone by my heart you know a mother’s intuition, but I wanted to be wrong,” Brunson said.

MCSO says the bones were not buried, but they were covered by debris.

Investigators say they were led to the property by someone who was there when the body was dumped.

“At this point there is nothing to indicate that she’s been murdered you know, the skull looked to be intact,” said Captain Paul Burch with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. “So, there was nothing obvious. However, that’s up to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to determine.”

Brunson wants to know what happened for the sake of Moore’s three children.

“I have three kids to take care of, that’s my heart and soul that’s what keeps me going,” she said.

Investigators say charges could be coming against possibly two people.

The forensic analysis is expected to take weeks, if not months.