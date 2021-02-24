MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has closed shellfish growing waters in Baldwin and Mobile counties, officials announced Wednesday. Areas I, II, III, IV, V and VI are closed. This includes Cedar Point, Portersville Bay, Heron Bay, Navy Cove and Dauphin Island Bay.

The order by State Health Officer, Dr. Scott Harris, closed harvesting as of 9 a.m. on February 24, 2021. The order is issued as a result of possible bacteriological contamination of the oyster beds due to recent rainfall.

ADPH will continue to monitor bay waters and the shellfish. Harvesting can be resumed as soon as areas meet acceptable bacteriological criteria.

For additional information concerning the closure, contact Byron Webb, Alabama Department of Public Health, at (251) 433-2428 or (251) 331-3447.