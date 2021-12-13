Authorities in Jackson County, Miss., are investigating after a Mobile man died during the weekend while detained at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center, according to the sheriff.
Sheriff Mike Ezell said the man, whose name has not been released, was arrested by Pascagoula police Saturday afternoon.
The sheriff said police charged the man with public intoxication. During rounds Saturday night, he was found unresponsive and despite lifesaving efforts, he died, Ezell said.
His name is not being released until his family is notified.
The sheriff said the man was also wanted on a felony warrant in Mobile.
The sheriff’s department is working with the coroner’s office and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation on the case.
