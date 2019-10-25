MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) — A person walking on a secluded road west of the city on Friday discovered a body, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.
Capt. Paul Burch said the body was at a dead-end road off of Oyler Road, near Jeff Hamilton Road. That is about 16 miles southwest of downtown Mobile.
Burch said it looks like the body had been there anywhere from three to 16 hours, but he added that he does not know if the person died there or someone dumped the body. He said it is not even clear what the cause of death was.
“It’s hard to tell, but there are extensive injuries,” he said. “We’ll have to wait until an autopsy is performed and to know the exact cause of death.”
Burch said investigators believe they know victim’s identity, a 58-year-old man, and said authorities are working to confirm it and notify relatives. He added that investigators are dealing with a language barrier.
Burch said investigators would work to find out more about the victim’s background and learn whether anyone had a reason to harm him.
