IRIVINGTON, Ala. (WALA) – The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office on Monday raised a home in Semmes belonging to two former Bayou La Batre housing officials, as an investigation into alleged mismanagement of an affording housing development took a tangible step forward.
Capt. Paul Burch, who commands the Sheriff’s Office criminal investigation unit, told FOX10 News that investigators carried away documents and tools believed to belong to the Housing Authority.
“I would say a broad investigation,” he said, describing the probe. “There are a lot of irregularities in the expenditures that we’re gonna be looking at. A lot of those, we’re awaiting records for.”
The couple who live at the home, Virginia Huddleston and Darryl Wilson, have not been charged with criminal offenses. Huddleston recently resigned as executive director. Wilson stepped down as facilities manager. It is part of a shakeup that include the resignation of the entire board.
But criminal defense lawyer Dennis Knizley, who represents the couple, said his clients have done nothing wrong. He the tools belong to Wilson, not the authority. He said it is a misunderstanding that should easily be cleared up.
“When Mrs. Huddleston took over as the executive director, the records were in shambles from the previous administration, both of the town of Bayou La Batre and this administrative board, the housing board,” he said. “It wasn’t very good records. But I don't think you’re gonna see any records – at least the items that were taken here – that are definitively shown to be something that belong to the Bayou La Batre Housing Board.”
Safe Harbor Estates and Landing residents on Monday said they hope the raid will lead to improvement in their living conditions.
“I hope things get better,” said Nicole Lilley, who added that she moved back to the Mobile area from Birmingham about a year and a half ago specifically to live in Safe Harbor. “These are cute houses. I love the neighborhood.”
Nicole Lilley said housing board employees were not responsive when she reported seeing a rat in her kitchen.
“I had rats,” she said. “I had to call my own exterminator. I had to wait a week.”
It was not the only incident, Lilley said. She said her windows had no screens when she moved in.
“Darryl me there was no reason to open my windows, so I didn’t need screens,” she said.
Mary Jowers, who has lived in Safe Harbor for more than five years, told FOX10 News that her stove is in bad shape, her roof pulls apart from the molding when she has her heat on during winter and that she once fell through the floor in her utility room when the termite-infested wood gave way.
“There’s still a lot that hasn’t gotten done,” she said. “And I don’t know. I think all of us are in the same boat. We just, just don’t seem to be able to get – they say they are coming, and they don’t.”
Jowers said she has taken to doing her own painting and other small jobs but added that she simply is not capable of more complicated repairs.
Safe Harbor has had a troubled history from its inception as a low-income housing development paid in part with a $15.7 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for people who had been displaced by Hurricane Katrina. A land deal involving property owned by the daughter of then-Bayou La Batre Mayor Stan Wright led to his 2013 conviction on federal corruption charges.
The factory-built modular homes are subsidized, and demand is high. Burch said nearly all of the 100 homes are occupied.
But cheap construction has led to sever maintenance problems. Jowers said the heating during the winter months causes a crack as wide as 2 inches in her ceiling. Burch said mold has developed in some units. He said particle board rather than plywood was used for the sub- flooring.
“It only takes a little bit of moisture” to cause problems, he said.
Burch said finances should not be an impediment to maintenance.
“What is clear is that there was steady income,” he said. “But there were very, very few expenditures on home repair and maintenance out there, and we're getting that from the residents who live there.”
Burch said the Sheriff’s Office has hired an accounting firm to comb through hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of expenditure over multiple years.
But Knizley depicted his clients as scapegoats.
“This is small-town politics, again. You get a turnover in municipal government, you get a turnover in administrative board like this,” he said. “There’s a lot of personalities involved, and I think that that's how we got here. These people have done nothing wrong. They're totally innocent, will be totally exonerated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.