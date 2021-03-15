MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)--Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran is defending his office days after a sexual discrimination lawsuit was filed against him and MCSO by the Department of Justice.

The suit claims the sheriff’s office did not take effective action to stop alleged sexual harassment from verbal to more physical harassment by inmates, including indecent exposure.

“And if one of them think that they capture your attention.. they just go to work. Who's to say that they won't go to the next level?”

The graphic allegations made by 12 women named in the lawsuit, echoed by a correctional officer who currently works at metro and spoke to FOX10 News on Sunday.

“They come to the glass, they bold about it. I’m looking to see is everything ok. You’re not looking to see a man sitting there and groping himself.”

The sheriff told FOX10’s Marella Porter on Monday that a number of changes have been made since the case was referred to the DOJ in 2016, adding that there’s no “silver bullet,” he says his employees are given all of the tools needed to handle these situations and ultimately it comes down to deciding if it’s the right job for them.

“I don't feel like the corrections officers have suffered great harm, we’ve certainly... under our control... we have not subjected them to the sexual harassment, it’s the inmates and it’s... for the most part it’s out of our control," said Sheriff Cochran.

The sheriff says they’ve taken a number of actions to deter "perverted" behavior.

“Not a single case that I’m aware of has a corrections officer ever been physically sexually assaulted in our jail, this is all exposing themselves and making verbal catcalls, and other things like that some of which are very harsh.”

In the last two years, he says, they’ve spent millions of dollars to protect the predominantly female workforce and stop the behavior including getting new cell locks and cameras.

Sheriff Cochran says most of the remedies suggested in the lawsuit have already been implemented and there’s only so much they can do to discipline an inmate.

“This is something we have to train our employees to understand and accept that if you're gonna be a corrections officer these are the type of people you're gonna have to deal with.”

Sheriff Cochran says he was contacted by the Department of Justice about a month ago with an offer to settle the lawsuit.

He opted to take it to a jury instead after being told it would be "sums and sums of money” to settle.