Just in time for Christmas, a special bike giveaway is coming up.
It’s called “Shields Providing Wheels,” a collective effort by local agencies to help provide a better holiday season to those in need.
Event coordinator, Randall Wheeler, joined Lenise Ligon on Fox 10 News at 4 with more on how you can get involved.
