MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – Alabama State Troopers made a very special visit to USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital on Tuesday bringing a gift for some patients.
Members of the Alabama State Trooper Association delivered “Trooper Teddy Bears” to children who will not be able to spend Christmas at home with their families.
“Due to the unique patients at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital, we’ve visited them every year,” said Lt. Joe Piggott.
Piggott said during the Christmas season members of the trooper association visit hospitals throughout the State of Alabama delivering the teddy bears.
The rest of the year, “Trooper Teddy Bears” are given to children who have been involved in or witnessed, traumatic events such as automobile collisions.
