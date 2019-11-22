MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – FOX10 News wants to give a shout out to the students over at Augusta Evans School.
The school held their annual talent show Friday morning and wow did they shine.
There were 30 acts with dozens of performers. There was singing and dancing.
The principal said the kids have been practicing their performances and talents for weeks.
