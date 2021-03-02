MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Austal USA named long-time business development executive Larry Ryder as the company’s new vice president of business development and external affairs today.
The shipbuilder says that in this role Ryder is responsible for all Austal’s business development efforts, state and federal legislative activities, customer relations with the U.S. military as well as coordinating external communications and media relations.
Ryder joined Austal USA in 2014 serving as the company’s senior director of business development and customer relations.
Austal says Ryder has extensive experience with shipbuilding programs and served as the first director of the U.S. Marine Corps’ High Speed Vessel program office where he helped develop the Expeditionary Fast Transport program.
Ryder also served as the deputy program manager for the Joint High Speed Vessel in the U.S. Navy’s Program Executive Office Ships. While at General Dynamics, Ryder led all domestic and international business development efforts for the Littoral Combat Ship and EPF programs.
