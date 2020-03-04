MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Shocking video has surfaced of a Mobile man acting erratic and running around naked at the Trinity Gardens Parade on Saturday.
The video sent to us by a Facebook user who goes by "Tiesha" -- shows 22-year-old Joshua Dunlap sprawled out naked on a police s-u-v.
Witnesses using their cell phones to record the disturbing incident.
"He was kind of elusive... I can't say what he was on because I don't know," said Demetri Presnall.
Mobile Police say Dunlap was trying to get inside the SUV -- all the while an officer was inside behind the wheel.
"He was butt naked. Nothing on -- not a stitch," said Presnall.
"I find it just crazy. It ain't funny. Not to me. Cause you got kids out here," said Jimmie Jones.
Bizarre doesn't even begin to cover it. Dunlap would eventually get off the SUV and sit on a curb before being cuffed. MPD says it's still unclear what led Dunlap to take off his clothes or if he was under the influence of drugs. However, a lot of people are saying he was possibly on spice or mojo.
"Who takes their clothes off in the streets??? I'm sure he had to be on something. Lord knows what he was on," said Jones.
"That's not normal... That lets you know something wasn't right," said Presnall.
What happened next -- no one saw coming -- not even first responders. Moments after Dunlap was loaded into an ambulance -- police say he bit a paramedic. We're told the paramedic was checked out and is alright.
Meanwhile, Dunlap remains in Metro Jail -- charged with Assualt 2nd Degree. His first court appearance scheduled for Friday, March 6th.
