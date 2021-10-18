MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- With less than six minutes left in the fourth quarter of Vigor’s homecoming game against Williamson Friday night, people began taking cover after shots were fired.

Both teams were told to shelter on the far sideline before being evacuated to their buses. Monday morning, both teams met at Theodore High School to finish the game in an empty stadium.

Only the teams, coaches, and referees were allowed at the game. The Mobile County Public School System said both teams agreed to take one snap and let the clock expire to make the game official.

The system is also moving two games this week that were scheduled to be played at Ladd.

BC Rain will now play Faith Academy at Theodore on Thursday while Leflore will now travel to St. Paul’s to play the Saints on Friday. The moves allow for more time to investigate what safety measures failed and what measures need to be added to keep fans and players safe in the future.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine says the police will be involved in the decision

“The mayor has tasked the Gulf Coast Technology Center with implementing and devising a security plan going forward," said Chief Prine. "We hope to have that plan by the end of the week.”

Currently, the security plans at all Mobile County High School games include walk-through metal detectors at designated entrances for both teams. So far no decisions have been made about upgraded safety measures for this week's games or those in the future.

“There is no foolproof plan short of, you know, putting an unlimited amount of officers out there, but with everything you know, we'll certainly look at it and evaluate what that process is," said Chief Prine.

Many people wondered why the game wasn't just called Friday night, instead of having to play the final snap today. We're getting two different answers. The AHSAA says the schools could have agreed to terminate the game... But the Mobile County Public School System says they were told by the AHSAA that the game had to be finished. That's why they went to all the trouble of finishing it out today.