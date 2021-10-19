MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- Last Friday’s shooting during the Vigor vs Williamson game once again raising questions about security procedures for high school games. You may remember security came under scrutiny in 2019 after a shooting during the Williamson vs Leflore game.

That’s when the school system bought metal detectors to be set up at the entrances to all Mobile County Public School football games. They also updated their security protocol. But something went wrong last Friday.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office says that both suspects in custody, and at least one other suspect they are still looking for left the game and returned some time after the metal detectors were removed.

The Mobile County Public School System says the metal detectors are normally taken down midway through the third quarter. At which time the gates are supposed to be secured and no one is allowed re-entry into the game.

The updated safety protocols that were announced after the 2019 shooting say "there will be a uniformed officer at both gates-the home and visitor gates- for the duration of the game until the game has ended and the stadium is cleared."

The Ladd-Peebles Stadium board ofdirectors said last night that the Mobile County Public School System more or less dictates security measures. But the school system says Ladd-Peebles Stadium is responsible for providing the uniformed officers and for making sure the gates are secured. The contract between the Mobile County Public School System and Ladd says "security personnel as the stadium general manager decides in his sole discretion shall be paid by the board and reimbursed by the tenant."