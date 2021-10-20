MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- Friday’s shooting at Ladd Peebles Stadium is raising questions about who is responsible for security during high school games.

Enhanced protocols were put in place after the shooting at Ladd in 2019.

"There would be a uniformed officer at both gates-the home and visitor gates- for the duration of the game until the game has ended and the stadium is cleared." Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste says Ladd management is responsible for the majority of the security of the stadium.

"Ladd Stadium is responsible for hiring all off-duty officers that work the interior of the ballgame," said Battiste

That agreement is spelled out in this contract between the school system and Ladd Peebles Stadium. “Security personnel as the stadium general manager decides in his sole discretion shall be paid by the board and reimbursed by the tenant.”

The school system said Tuesday that the metal detectors at the gates are taken down midway through the third quarter. At which point no one is allowed re-entry and the gates are supposed to be manned by security provided by the stadium. The Ladd board of directors said Tuesday night that the school system is responsible for instructing security procedures before, during, and after the games.

Director Battiste says it’s still too early to determine where the failure in the protocol occurred but they are reassessing it to make sure things are clear going forward.

“Regardless of what the protocol may have said. What I have seen consistently since we’ve implemented the protocol is the security that man the magnetometers have historically manned the gates and make sure that nobody who left the ballgame re-entered the ball game," said Battiste

Clearing this up will be part of making sure something like this won’t be a problem in the future.

“The gate should have been manned and it wasn’t and regardless of who should have manned them, they were not manned," said Battiste. "So we have to accept responsibility that whether it was the school system, whether it was the city of mobile or whether it was Ladd Stadium it didn’t happen, and because it didn’t happen what are we going to do to make sure it doesn’t happen.”

The City of Mobile does not have a timeline for when the updated security plan will be finalized. In the meantime, the games scheduled to be played at Ladd this week have been moved while the investigation continues.