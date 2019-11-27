Shooting at shopping center on Cottage Hill Road leaves one dead

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man was shot at a crowded shopping center on the corner of Cottage Hill Road and University Boulevard on Wednesday.
Police were called to the scene around 7 p.m. after the 911 call came in. When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound.
He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
Mobile Police said no suspects are in custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.