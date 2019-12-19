According to the Mobile County Sheriffs office There is currently an active shooting investigation underway in Wilmer involving law enforcement. The shooting reportedly took place on Old Moffett Rd in Wilmer.
FOX10 has a crew on the way and we will have more information when it is available.
