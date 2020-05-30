MOBILE, Ala. --MPD were called to the Shoppes at Bel Air Mall in Mobile after reports of a shooting.
A 24-year-old male was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound with non-life threatening injuries.
He has since been taken to the hospital.
This is a developing story.
