GRAND BAY Ala, (WALA) -- A Mobile County man is hospitalized after being shot in the face around 7 a.m. Sunday.
"It escalated so fast, I really don't know. All I know is the guy started shooting and my boyfriend was hit."
Toccara Finkley says she was getting ready for work when she was interrupted by the chaos outside. She says her boyfriend, who she's identified to us as 38-year-old John Williams, was asking a man to get off of his property before the exchange of words led to at at least ten gunshots.
"All he did was ask the guy to leave from in front of the house as the guy is urinating on the lawn and the guy got uppity," Finkley described. "The girl came out and she escalated the whole situation and the guy proceeded to leave and then the guy started shooting back at my boyfriend."
Finkley says a bullet hit Williams in the face going straight through his mouth.
"It was very scary to see blood gushing. To actually see the impact of the whole situation and him bleeding and hollering, it's just too much," Finkley. "A girl I work with is a nurse so she coached me through everything - apply pressure to stop the bleeding real fast."
According to sheriff deputies on scene, the shooter was taken into custody. He has not yet been identified. Hours later, investigators continued re-tracing steps of the shooting and say charges will be filed accordingly.
Meantime, Finkley is happy to know this situation did not turn deadly.
"It was an uncalled for situation and this madness has got to stop," Finkley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.