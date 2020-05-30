MOBILE, Ala. -- According to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department, two victims were found at the Home 2 Suites hotel on Satchel Paige Drive.
MFRD treated a male with non- life threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
MFRD has also treated a female with serious injuries from a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
According to Mobile Police Department, the shooting happened outside of a home on Farnell Drive. The victims then drove to the hotel, where they were previously staying, and called paramedics.
This is a developing story.
