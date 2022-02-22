Mobile is just a few days away from a new grocery store chain opening its doors.

Aldi will be opening the first of one of three new locations next week.

FOX 10 news spoke with people who were excited to see the new addition.

"It's just something new, Mobile needs new!" Mobile resident Alexa Lile said.

Workers were out putting on some of the finishing touches this week as they prepare for Aldi's grand opening next Thursday at Rangeline Crossing in Tillman’s Corner.

According to its website, Aldi is known for its high quality products at low prices.

This was exciting news for some.

"I'm ready for it to open up cause it's a competition against Walmart," Lile said. "I'm ready for something new. And I'm very excited cause I've seen it from out of town and it's something that Mobile needed."

Aldi says it offers a unique shopping experience, with 90% of its products only found at Aldi.

For people who have shopped at Aldi in other states, this news couldn't have come at a better time.

"We're excited. My wife and I have been to Aldi before and we've lived various places around the country, I was in the military," Mobile resident Joe Russell said. "So we went to Aldi's overseas and love them."

Aldi is offering a special treat to the first 100 customers next Thursday and a sample of a few fan favorites.

The two other Aldi locations will be on Schillinger Road and Airport Blvd.

An opening date has not been announced yet for those two stores.