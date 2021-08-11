MOBILE COUNTY, AL. (WALA) --Shoppers in Fairhope and Saraland hoping to grab groceries and other items will have to wait until at least Friday to do so.

Low vaccination numbers and high COVID cases mean that those stores will have to close for cleaning.

Wednesday, associates spent the morning posting a sign to the door explaining the situation.

"They said they'll reopen Friday. I hope I'm home by then. For the local people, it won't do them any good to come here. They'll get turned away at the door just like I did," said shopper Keith Kelly.

Meanwhile for others, they're not letting the closures affect them too much. Even if it means a longer drive to another store.

"I go to more than just one Walmart. I go to Rouses. I don't have just one store to go to," said Grace Ezell.

As for protocols in their stores, Walmart says unvaccinated associates must still wear face masks.

They're also offering a 150-dollar bonus plus three days paid leave for any associate who wants to get vaccinated.