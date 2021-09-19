Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- A deadly shooting yesterday left one man dead, and today he's been identified.

Mobile police responded to the Shoppes at Bel Air Mall after reported shots fired around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Moments later, officers found 21-year-old Bryan Maynard shot in the passenger seat of a vehicle at the nearby Firestone.

Firestone confirmed off-camera one of their workers did try and help Maynard, who was taken to the hospital where he later died.

FOX 10 spoke to shoppers in the area about the violence and concerns.

"Oh yes, you never know these young folks, they are getting wild," said Jesse Dunn.

While others disagreed.

"I’m not really concerned about it,” said Mary Hoffman. “I’ll be careful and look around when I get in or out of the car, but I feel like most of that is probably just somebody's crossed somebody else. Basically, I feel safe."

MPD has not released any information on a possible suspect or if they believe it was targeted.

This is now the 42nd homicide of the year.

"These young people just need to take mind, take heed to what's going on,” said Dunn. “I pray every day God keep me safe out here."

FOX 10 reached out to the Shoppes at Bel Air for a statement and have yet to hear back.