MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a shot was fired during a reported home invasion Thursday night.
It happened around 6 p.m. on Youngs Lane off of Cottage Hill Road.
Investigators said no one was wounded by the gunfire. One person is in custody, their name has not been released.
