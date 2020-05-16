PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - UPDATE: Prichard police have a located a person of interest in the case. They say this person is not in custody.
ORIGINAL STORY
Earlier this morning, reports state that shots were fired at police on 1st Avenue and Dickins Street.
According to Lt. Robert Martin of the Prichard Police, after a traffic stop, the suspect led police on a chase. The suspect then bailed out of his car and the chase was then carried on foot. At that point, the suspect fired a shot at the pursuing officer.
The suspect is still at large and the name of the suspect is not being released at this time.
There are no injuries to report.
This is a developing story.
