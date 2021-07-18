Shots fired at police officers during high-speed chase in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A suspect fired shots at officers when Mobile Police attempted to stop their vehicle Sunday night.

According to investigators, officers tried to stop the vehicle near Government Street at Azalea Street just around 8:15 p.m. The driver refused to stop and then took off.

At some point in the chase, someone in the vehicle started shooting at the officers chasing them.

Speeds reached 90 mph on Government as the suspect headed east trying to get away. The chase came to an end near Pleasant Valley Road when the car went into a ditch and the driver got out and started running.

Officers were able to capture the driver and detained a passenger who was still in the car. Police said they have a male and female in custody, but their names have not been released.

One officer was treated at the scene for minor injuries to the face from broken glass. No other details have been released.