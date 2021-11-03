Shots fired at vehicle on Dauphin Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA ) -- Mobile Police are at several locations after reports of shots fired Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to Dauphin Street and the I-65 Service Road and then to Springhill Avenue.
An eyewitness tells FOX10 News that she and other family members were driving west on Dauphin Street near the I-65 interchange after doing laundry. The woman said someone fired from another car and hit her car in the rear driver’s side door. The bullet hole is visible.
FOX10 News has a crew on the scene and will have more details as they become available.
