Mobile, AL. (WALA)-- Just hours after a preliminary hearing in the murder case of 3-year-old Tyren Edwards, shots are fired into a family home of one of the defendants. Now, Mobile police are looking for a suspect.

Police have not said Wednesday’s shooting has anything to do with the death of Tyren.

But the attorney representing one of those defendants told FOX 10 that tensions have been running high since Tyren’s death.

And he said right before Wednesday afternoon’s incident, the family had received threats.

Mobile County prosecutors say three-year-old Tyren Edwards died August 11th from a blow to the back of the head.

The boy’s Mother, Tatyana Edwards, is charged with felony murder…and her boyfriend, Abraham Hatch is charged with capital murder.

The attorney said there were some incidents after the hearing and the Hatch family was threatened.

Then shortly after, police responded to a shots fired call at one of the family homes of the Hatch family.

Police say the home was struck by multiple bullets.

The suspect was already gone before police arrived. Officers combed the scene for hours afterwards trying to gather evidence.

Again, police are not saying the two incidents are connected. They are asking anyone with information to come forward.