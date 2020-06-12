It's a question that's been on a lot of people's minds in the wake of the death of George Floyd and protests against police brutality and racism across the world.
Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste has a couple of answers to that question. He said he doesn't mind a committee so long as everyone is heard and for the past few years, he said MPD has had an "unofficial" advisory committee.
“We don’t have an official one sanctioned by the city council. We’ve had a citizen advisory committee for the last 5 years that we’ve always operated with," Battiste said.
As protests continue to happen around the world and even locally, this is an issue many people want changed, calling for transparency from city leaders and law enforcement.
According to Public Safety Director James Barber, Mobile once had an advisory committee appointed by the city council.
FOX 10 News spoke to a former member of the committee over the phone he said the committee sort of dissipated due to the lack of interest and participation.
Battiste said he won't object to having an advisory committee but he wants committee members to be fair. He hopes they're able to see things from the eyes of law enforcement and the public.
“People want advisory committees but when advisory committees form, in many cases, and when advisory committees don’t report back negative about what they were formed to do, then those that appoint them began to question whether or not they were doing what they’re supposed to be doing,” he said.
A group is planning a prayer march Sunday at Public Safety park. It starts at 3 pm. The group said the peaceful protest is to ask for God's help with the injustices against African-Americans.
The group plans to march around the corner to MPD headquarters on Government Street. Where Chief Lawrence Battiste will speak with them.
