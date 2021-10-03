SARALAND, Ala. (WALA)— With much division across the nation and world, tonight there was one opportunity for people of all races to come together.

The event was called Shrink the Divide, and the focus was to bring Christians of all colors together in worship to promote racial reconciliation in Mobile.

"We're going to do what we can to help shrink this divide in Mobile," said Deryl Pendleton, event attendee.

Shrink the Divide is an annual event from the Pledge Group and has been going strong for years, starting seven years ago by a group of Christians in Mobile.

"Today is an opportunity for a diverse group of believers to come together and communicate the fact that we believe the Gospel is the way to bring racial reconciliation in every situation,” said Roy Hill, president of the Pledge Group. “In fact, we believe that's the only way to do it effectively."

Speakers at the event included Richie Riles, men's basketball coach at the University of South Alabama, and Ed Litton, president of the Southern Baptist Convention and pastor at Redemption Church.

Pendleton said he hopes the unity in the church will extend throughout the community.

“People sometimes stereotype each other, but once we get to know each other on an individual basis, we find out we have more in common than we disagree with,” said Pendleton.

Last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, there were over 10,000 viewers streaming online. Tonight, there were hundreds of people in attendance.

The goal is to have an impact across the Gulf Coast and southeast.

"We have a message for everyone that will listen, and that is, through Christ, we're all family,” said Hill. “We're all brothers and sisters, and we need to start treating each other that way."

