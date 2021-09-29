When there is so much division and disagreement in the world, there are also opportunities to come together and embrace commonality.
One way you can do that is at the small group interaction event, Shrink the Divide. FOX10’s Lenise Ligon sat down with Bishop David Rickey and Pastor Roy Hill to talk about what you can expect.
Shrink the Divide will be this Sunday, October 3, at 5 P.M. at Langan Park.
