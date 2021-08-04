MOBILE, Ala --According to ALEA, a single car crash, that happened late last night, claimed the life of a Citronelle man.

Charles Richard Scoggin, 62, was driving a 1997 Ford F150 Pickup when it collided with a tree.

Scoggin was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on US 45 at the 19 mile marker, three miles north of Saraland.