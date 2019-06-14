A single-vehicle crash on Thursday, June 13, has claimed the life of a Mobile man.
Christopher Brian Encalada, 20, was a passenger in a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado traveling north on McFarland Road near Dawes Road when it left the roadway, struck a utility pole and overturned.
Encalada, who was not using a seat belt, and the 16-year-old driver were transported to a local hospital where Encalada was pronounced dead.
The driver’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
No further information is available as troopers continue to investigate.
