MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash at approximately 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, has claimed the life of a local child.
Officials say Cecil J. Davis, 35, of Grand Bay was driving a 2017 Kia Optima when he left the roadway while negotiating a curve and struck a tree. A 6-year-old passenger was transported from the scene to a local hospital for treatment but was later pronounced deceased as a result of the crash.
The crash occurred on Alabama 188 eight miles west of Mobile, in Mobile County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
