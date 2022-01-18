MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A family get together on Dauphin Island Parkway almost turned tragic Tuesday afternoon.

Six-year-old Kayden Reid was riding his hoverboard on the sidewalk when he noticed his sister Kaycee walking into the street.

"Kayden stopped what he was doing and jumped in front and saved her from being hit in the process,” his aunt Kendra Nettles said.

Kayden's aunt said the entire family is just happy that he's okay and hold no ill will against the driver.

"It wasn't her fault. We're just thankful that she stopped when she did to make sure that everything is okay with him and us," Nettles said.

And for Kayden, they're both amazed and proud of his quick reaction.

"A six-year-old jumped in front of a car for a two-year-old. That's amazing. You don't get that too much. Most kids would've just panicked. He just stopped what he was doing and went and saved his sister. We're thankful for him, and I just thank God that both of them are still here," Nettles said.

As for his condition, his family says he's expected to be okay with just a few stitches as a reminder of his heroic actions.