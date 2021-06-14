MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- On this sizzling hot summer day in South Alabama, the splash pad at Medal of Honor Park busy on this Monday.

“It is very hot, humid,” said Randall Yonker. “It’s very humid.”

Parents like Yonker having the right idea to beat the heat.

“He enjoys the water and it’s perfect,” he said. “This has only been here a few years and it’s a great addition to the park.”

Nearby at Laura Kay’s Nursery on Cottage Hill Road.

“It’s summer in Mobile,” said Ernie Wilkerson, General Manager at Laura Kay’s. “Temperature is not too bad if you’re in the shade. It’s just so sticky.”

The high heat can be hard to handle for those working in it all day.

“It’s definitely not as easy as it was 20 years ago,” Wilkerson said. “I can’t take the heat like I used to.”

Despite the summer season taking hold, business is still pretty good at Laura Kay’s.

“I’m still having some good sales, pretty good traffic because people know as hot as it is right now, it’s not as hot as it’s going to be in another month,” Wilkerson said.

While hot temperatures are a sign of summer, they can be dangerous.

Dr. Nina Ford Johnson, a pediatrician at Infirmary Pediatrics, says they are already treating kids for signs of heat exhaustion.

MCHD warns of health risks related to high temperatures The humidity will result in heat index readings as high as 102 to 107 degrees.

“Some things you want to look out for are profuse sweating, a little bit of dizziness, some nausea like a child wants to throw up or vomiting and signs like I feel weak or I’m about to faint or they do faint,” she said.

Back at the splash pad. Kids are beating the heat the best way they know how, by playing.

“We come here quite often probably two or three times a week in the summer,” said Amana Alford.

Doctors recommend with the high heat that you stay hydrated.