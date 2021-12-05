MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Skateboarders showed off their skills Saturday in hopes of taking home more than just bragging rights.

The first ever "Battle Down South" taking place Saturday afternoon at Public Safety Memorial Park.

Skateboarders of all ages came to the Mobile skate park to put their skills to the test in a skateboarding competition.

Drive by any day and you'll see tons of people having a good time.

"Today, we came out here to put on a skate competition for the city of Mobile and its residents, really anybody in the area to kind of give them all a chance to come out and just show off what they can do and be part of the community," said event organizer Cody Clark.

Prizes were awarded to the top three contenders in each age category.

Organizers said they hope to make it an annual event.