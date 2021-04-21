Skeletal remains found off of Cody Road in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Sheriff's Office said deputies found skeletal remains Wednesday afternoon.
According to investigators, the remains were found on Gurley Road just off of Cody Road near the fairgrounds.
The case has been handed over to the Mobile Police Department. No other details have been released.
